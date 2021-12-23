Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

