Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 484,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,717,824 shares.The stock last traded at $77.90 and had previously closed at $73.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

