Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.74

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 6756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 214.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 269.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 536.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 162.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 26.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.