CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $200.88 and last traded at $201.00. 12,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,885,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,780 shares of company stock worth $37,387,754 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

