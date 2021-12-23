Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Trimble also reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 261,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $85.88 on Monday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

