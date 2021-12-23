Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 106,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,623,946 shares.The stock last traded at $40.19 and had previously closed at $38.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.