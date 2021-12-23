Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Announce -$1.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report earnings per share of ($1.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,287,700 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

