NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.76 on Monday. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 69.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NextDecade by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

