Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 674,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after buying an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after buying an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.