Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $30,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.29 and a 200 day moving average of $266.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

