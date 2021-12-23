Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Anthem were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $453.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $456.16.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

