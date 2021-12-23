B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 11,869 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

