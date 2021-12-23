Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Post $1.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.10. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Masimo by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $289.89 on Monday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.24.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.