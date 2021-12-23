Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.65. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

