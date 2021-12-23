Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target stock opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

