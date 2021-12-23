MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of MetLife worth $27,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

MetLife stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

