Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 92,217 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 92,217 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $24,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

