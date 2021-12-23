MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 115.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $23,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total transaction of $783,506.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,223 shares of company stock worth $35,073,196 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $551.52 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.63.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

