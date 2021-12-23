Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 362,920 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,512,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.