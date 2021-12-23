14,976 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.