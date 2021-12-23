WCM Investment Management LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

