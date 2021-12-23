WCM Investment Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RETA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $998.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

