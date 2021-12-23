Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,928.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,899.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,748.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

