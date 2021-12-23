M&T Bank Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $127.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

