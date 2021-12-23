Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Purchases $92,000.00 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXDX opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.