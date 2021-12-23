Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Purchases $92,000.00 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AXDX opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
