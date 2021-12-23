Jeffrey David Ayers Sells 6,894 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey David Ayers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10.

PRDO opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $806.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

