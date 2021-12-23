Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $403.69 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The company has a market cap of $255.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

