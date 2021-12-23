3,868 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,868 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Bank of America reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

