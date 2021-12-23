U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.45 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

