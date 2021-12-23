Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) vs. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) 13.61% 12.68% 1.43% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays out 122.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) $21.55 billion 0.93 $2.60 billion $0.41 12.98 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.34 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander (Brasil).

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Banco Santander (Brasil) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Brasil) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.37%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Banco Santander (Brasil).

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Banco Santander (Brasil) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking. The Global Wholesale Banking segment offers financial services and structured solutions to its customers. The company was founded on August 9, 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

