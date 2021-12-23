U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 79,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

GBAB opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

