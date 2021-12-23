Head-To-Head Analysis: HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) vs. BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and BlueCity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 16.66 $42.54 million $0.29 9.83 BlueCity $158.06 million 0.34 -$34.00 million N/A N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlueCity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and BlueCity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00

BlueCity has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 386.11%. Given BlueCity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlueCity is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 79.88% 63.04% 50.49% BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69%

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats BlueCity on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

