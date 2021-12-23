VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

