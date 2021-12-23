U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 81,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

