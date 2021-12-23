Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

