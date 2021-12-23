Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,522 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,728,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08.

