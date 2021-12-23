Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 548 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

KDP stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

