Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Head to Head Contrast

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

This table compares Kimco Realty and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 79.68% 14.10% 7.21% Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 3 12 0 2.80 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 8 1 0 2.11

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus target price of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 7.67%. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $15.78, indicating a potential upside of 37.44%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 13.72 $1.00 billion $1.91 12.33 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.