AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30,547 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,547 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $302.54 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

