10,000 Shares in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $78,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $483,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 18,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

