Jeffrey B. Shealy Sells 13,928 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $19.15.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
