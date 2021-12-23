Jeffrey B. Shealy Sells 13,928 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

