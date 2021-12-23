Independent Advisor Alliance Has $659,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after buying an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Lincoln National by 84.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 411,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

