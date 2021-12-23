Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 5,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. Analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 501.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 534,844 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 1,762.1% in the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 507,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

