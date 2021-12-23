Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 45.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.