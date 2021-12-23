Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Director Polly A. Murphy Acquires 12,000 Shares

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AVIR opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $94.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 70,998 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 301.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

