Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NLY stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.