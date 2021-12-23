AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Purchases C$116,321.92 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.
Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.83. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current year.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.