AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Purchases C$116,321.92 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.83. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.13.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.