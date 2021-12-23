Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $128,460.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $128,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 384,974 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after acquiring an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 253,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

