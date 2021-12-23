CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.23. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

