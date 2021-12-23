Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $454,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,919 shares of company stock worth $2,064,532 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

